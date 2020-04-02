|
|
Jean Ethridge Wilson, 93, of Conway, AR, passed from this life, Monday, March 31, 2020. She was born February 28, 1927, in Shady Grove, AR, to the late William and Nina (McMillen) Ethridge. Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Hicks Wilson, her sister, Una Keller and her brother, Tommy Ethridge.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Jimmy Wilson and his wife, Glynita of Oviedo, FL, and Bob Wilson of Conway, AR; and sister-in-law, Jo Ethridge of Altus, AR.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020