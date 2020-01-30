|
Jean (Wilson) Evans, 71, of Greenbrier, AR, passed away at Conway Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family on January 26, 2020. She was born to the late, James J. "Puny" and Fern (Henderson) Wilson. Jean is also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bennie Carlton Evans; her grandparents, James Fletcher and Ella C. Wilson and Lewis H. and Dollie M. Henderson; and her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Vernice Evans.
Jean loved spending time with her family; cooking, quilting and telling her life stories. She worked for Greenbrier Public School; first as a cook and then as a manager in the lunchroom, before taking a job as a cook at CHDC, where she retired as a supervisor.
Jean is survived by her three children, Jeannine Hensley (Gerry), Teresa Dempsey and Bret Evans; eight grandchildren, Ashlinn Borg (Corey), Lauren Hensley, Trisstian Evans, Bret Tyler Evans, Madison Long, Zoe Ray Lynn Evans, Victoria Dempsey and Heather Dempsey; two brothers, James Wilson (Ginger) and David Wilson (Donna), and many loving family members and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Conway Regional Hospital's CCU that treated her during her illness and to the staff of Kindred Hospice.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Monday, February 3, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be 10:00am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with interment to follow at Center Point Cemetery in Quitman, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020