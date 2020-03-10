|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Ray Cotton
December 4, 1963 - March 3, 2020
Graveside service for Jeffrey "Jeff" Ray Cotton, 56, who passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2020, will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00am at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier, AR.
Born Dec. 4, 1963, the son of Faber Gene Cotton and Sherrie Jean Cotton, he grew up and resided in Greenbrier, AR.
Jeff served in the Air National Guard of Arkansas and the Reserve of the United States Air Force while receiving his associate degree. Once leaving the military Jeff worked numerous jobs in water management for over twenty years.
Jeff was a devoted son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. In life, he enjoyed work and family, crafting strong friendships through his charismatic and giving character. Jeff made friends everywhere he went, all cherished and meaningful. Always looking to help others, he selflessly provided his time, energy, and finances to any and all in need. He would want to thank those with loving thoughts and memories, attending or otherwise, and give his most sincere "goodbye" and likely a "take it easy."
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Faber Gene Cotton and Sherrie Jean Cotton, and one brother, Timothy Perry Cotton.
Survivors include his son, Cody Cotton and wife Megan; three grandchildren, Annabelle Garcia-Cotton, Cody Austin Cotton Jr., Carter Ray Cotton, and one brother, Michael Wayne Cotton.
Flowers may be sent to Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier prior to the service, as they are handling all the arrangements. There will be a gathering after the service at 325 W. Republican Road Greenbrier, Arkansas, and the family would love for anyone to attend to share stories and memories about Jeff.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020