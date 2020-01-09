Home

Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Jenne Marie Perimon


1976 - 2020
Jenne Marie Perimon Obituary
Jenne Marie Perimon, 43, of Enola, Arkansas passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born in Salem, Oregon on September 18, 1976 to Earnie and Pam Perimon.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Bernice Perimon, and Dave and Dorothy Olsen.
Jenne is survived by her parents, Earnie and Pam Perimon; brother, Josh (Christy) Perimon; nephews, Tristen, Trent, Trace Perimon; a host of family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020
