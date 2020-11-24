Jennifer Lee (Cantrell) Hightower of Greenbrier was born on March 15, 1968 to Scott and Patsy Cantrell

in Conway, Arkansas. She went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020 at age 52. Jennifer was a

member of Macedonia Baptist Church (First Baptist) in Greenbriar.

Jennifer loved life, laughter, music, family and friends, and absolutely adored her canine companions.

She lived in Greenbrier all her life and knew just about everyone – likely she never met a stranger. Her

outgoing fun nature was as beautiful as she was, and she will certainly be missed

She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Cantrell of Greenbrier, her grandparents, Marvin "Mugg"

and Florine Cantrell of Greenbrier, and Ed, Jr. and Jessie Wilcox of Greenbrier. She is survived by her

husband Marc Hightower of Greenbrier, her mother Patsy Magers (Jim) of Sherwood, a sister, Cindy

Simank (Bobby) of Atlanta, Texas, a brother Cole Cantrell (Lori) of Heber Springs, and by nieces and

nephews, Jacob Cantrell, Vallie Cantrell, and Cooper Cantrell of Heber Springs, and Colt Glover of

Longwood Florida.

Jennifer had a special place in her heart for her grandparents Mugg and Florine, and her father Scotty.

We're sure they greeted her with open arms.

Services will be held at Life Song Baptist church, Greenbriar, Arkansas on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at

1:00 p.m. with Freddie-Mark Wilcox and Kirk Hardy officiating. A private grave side service for the family

will follow.

