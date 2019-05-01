Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Celebration of Life 6:30 PM The Brick Room Conway , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jereomy Dewayne Buchanan, 47, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. after an eleven year valiant battle against glioblastoma multifome grade 4 brain cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones as he went peacefully to his heavenly home.



Jereomy was born October 15, 1971 in Greenville, Texas to Jimmy Dee Buchanan and Diann (Nalls) Shaw.



He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly (Allen) Buchanan; mother, Diann Shaw; daughter, Halie Baber (Ty); step-children, Emily and Tyler Pichon (Kaitlyn); two granddaughters, Charlee and Tanner Pichon; brothers, Jason and Justin Buchanan (Tara); step-mother, Dorothy Gore Park; large extended family including Pamela Palladino, Kristy Goossen (Dan), Scott Palladino, Tony Palladino, many cousins, nieces, nephews and the family pet, Dexter.



Jereomy is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dee Buchanan; step-father, Mike Shaw; uncles, Bart Nalls, Tony Moss, Curtis Buchanan, James Buchanan, and Wayne Yarbro; maternal grandparents, W.O. and Ruby Nalls; and paternal grandparents, J.C. and Audrey Buchanan.



Jereomy worked as a machinist employed at K & R White Electric in Cabot, Arkansas, Bray Sheet Metal in Little Rock, Arkansas and was a member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 36. During his life he also studied nursing at UALR and was a CNA at White County Medical in Searcy, Arkansas.



Jereomy was a wonderful man with an infectious smile. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, biking, and maintaining his yard with pride. Jereomy also enjoyed playing guitar, listening to Christian music, drawing, and a good cup of coffee. His workmates often referred to him as "Coffeeman" as he always had coffee in hand. Jereomy touched many lives and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to David Buchanan, Arkansas Hospice, and Faith Support Ministry of Cabot.



A celebration of Jereomy's life will be held on Friday, May 10th, at The Brick Room in Conway, Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Faith Support Ministries of Cabot, Arkansas.



www.fsm.faithcancersupport.org. Jereomy Dewayne Buchanan, 47, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. after an eleven year valiant battle against glioblastoma multifome grade 4 brain cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones as he went peacefully to his heavenly home.Jereomy was born October 15, 1971 in Greenville, Texas to Jimmy Dee Buchanan and Diann (Nalls) Shaw.He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly (Allen) Buchanan; mother, Diann Shaw; daughter, Halie Baber (Ty); step-children, Emily and Tyler Pichon (Kaitlyn); two granddaughters, Charlee and Tanner Pichon; brothers, Jason and Justin Buchanan (Tara); step-mother, Dorothy Gore Park; large extended family including Pamela Palladino, Kristy Goossen (Dan), Scott Palladino, Tony Palladino, many cousins, nieces, nephews and the family pet, Dexter.Jereomy is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dee Buchanan; step-father, Mike Shaw; uncles, Bart Nalls, Tony Moss, Curtis Buchanan, James Buchanan, and Wayne Yarbro; maternal grandparents, W.O. and Ruby Nalls; and paternal grandparents, J.C. and Audrey Buchanan.Jereomy worked as a machinist employed at K & R White Electric in Cabot, Arkansas, Bray Sheet Metal in Little Rock, Arkansas and was a member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 36. During his life he also studied nursing at UALR and was a CNA at White County Medical in Searcy, Arkansas.Jereomy was a wonderful man with an infectious smile. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, biking, and maintaining his yard with pride. Jereomy also enjoyed playing guitar, listening to Christian music, drawing, and a good cup of coffee. His workmates often referred to him as "Coffeeman" as he always had coffee in hand. Jereomy touched many lives and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.The family would like to extend a special thank you to David Buchanan, Arkansas Hospice, and Faith Support Ministry of Cabot.A celebration of Jereomy's life will be held on Friday, May 10th, at The Brick Room in Conway, Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Faith Support Ministries of Cabot, Arkansas. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close