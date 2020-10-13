1/1
Jerry Daniel Bradford
1933 - 2020
Jerry Daniel Bradford, 87, of Mayflower made his final ride on Friday, October 9th. A long-time teacher at Conway High School, Jerry was much respected in his community and beloved by family and friends.


Jerry was born on August 5, 1933 in Mississippi County, Arkansas to Lark and Nina Bradford. After graduating high school in Mayflower, he became a Marine and served during the Korean War. When the war could he used his G.I. Bill to attend Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA). After he received his B.S.E, he began teaching and taught at Conway High School until he retired.



He was a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was lifetime farmer and cattleman. He was once named Mayflower's own Dr. Doolittle for his love and way with animals. Jerry raised and trained Border Collies and was a founding member of the Arkansas Stock Dog Association.



Jerry is preceded in death by his father, J.L Bradford and mother. Nina M. Bradford, brother Howard Bradford, and his sister Helen B. Mowrer. He is survived by his wife, Sarah and his many loving nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Thursday October 15, 2020 from 10:00AM-2:00PM with family present from 1:00-2:00P.M. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Burial at Mayflower Cemetery.



Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
