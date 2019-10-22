|
Jerry Dean Sipes, 78, of Conway, AR, entered into his eternal rest on October 20, 2019. He was born in Childress AR on December 30, 1940, to the late Eugene and Ollie Mae Tate Sipes. Jerry was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. He served in the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irice Sipes. He is survived by his son, Michael Sipes (Rhonda);daughter, Connie Ballard (Bo) both of Conway; a sister, Sharon George, of Paragould, AR and brothers, Ronnie Sipes, of MI; Jake Sipes (Anita) of Paragould, AR; six grandchildren, Brooke, Austin, Madison, Hope, Jessica, and Peyton; and expecting first great-grandchild in June 2020. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 1018 Salem Rd., Conway, AR 72034, with visitation from 10-11 prior to service. There will be a potluck following services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to the Food Pantry at SUMC.
Guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019