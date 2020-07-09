1/1
Jerry McMillan Palmer
1936 - 2020
Jerry McMillan Palmer passed away on July 7, 2020. He was a fierce protector of family, honest as the day is long, his word was his bond and integrity was a daily expectation. He instilled all of these values to his children and grandchildren. He worked harder than most but was determined to enjoy the outdoors and adventure as long as he was allowed. His quick wit, high expectations and famous colorful, constructive criticism will be sorely missed.
He was born on November 6, 1936 to the late Travis and Martha Katherine McMillan Palmer in Booneville, MS. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Sue McCombs Palmer; brother Marion Lynn Palmer of W. Monroe, LA; children Jerry Lynn(Colin) Patterson of Batesville, Susan Molsbee of Conway, Sheila (Bruce) Harrod of Conway, Charles (Eilish) Palmer of Conway, Kathy (Jimmy) Hutchison of Bristol, WI , Beverly McCollum of New Albany, MS; grandchildren, Sarah Beth (Dustin) Berry, Savannah Palmer, Jackson Palmer, Natalie Patterson, Grant Patterson, Emma Harrod, Lily Harrod, Mary Katelyn Molsbee, Olivia Molsbee , Todd (Courtney) Hutchinson, Jason Hutchinson, Tyler McCollum, Tanner (Cheyenne) McCollum, Tate McCollum and his great and great-great grandkids. In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by his brothers, Tommy Travis Palmer and Robert Kendrick Palmer.
Jerry had many careers and retirements throughout his life including the United States Air Force where he served 20 years as an avionics instrument technician/specialist. Upon retiring, he began a long career in residential home construction and remodeling when he established Palmer Construction. During his retirement from home construction, he worked as a painter and then a cabinetmaker because retirement meant something a little different to him than most. He also managed to build a little bit of furniture for family as well.
In his spare time, Jerry was an avid gardener and grew some of the best tomatoes in Faulkner County. The rest of his garden was equally amazing but those home-grown tomatoes will be remembered as his legacy to family, friends and others that were lucky enough to receive a garden care package.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9am, Friday July 10th at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
