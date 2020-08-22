On August 13, 2020, Jerry Sanders, beloved husband of Jan (Janie) Marie Howe Sanders, devoted father of Michael Layne Sanders and R. Michelle Sanders Christen, loving 'Pop' to Lance P. Howe, left this earth and is now at home with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Born on December 30, 1933 in Camden, Arkansas, he is survived by his identical twin brother, John Sanders of Camden, Arkansas and cousin Fred Hester of Sherwood, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Lynn Sanders; his brothers Gordon Sanders, Jack Sanders, Robert (Bill) Sanders; and sisters Sue Sanders Diffie, Bobbie Sanders Buckler, and Virginia Sanders Hood. Jerry treasured his extended family of nieces and nephews in Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Tennessee, Virginia, and Mississippi.



In addition to his wife, son, daughter, brother-in-law, brother & cousin, Jerry is survived by three granddaughters, T. Nicole Sanders & Emily Sanders Gleason of Conway, Arkansas, Rhiannon Beard Thompson of Longview, Texas, and one grandson Kendall M. Beard of Greenbrier, Arkansas. He leaves his precious great-grandsons Kye Beard, Silas Sanders-Copeland, and Davis Gleason who will very much miss their Papa.



Jerry served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War with a Top-Secret clearance. He was also an avid, multi-sport Razorback fan. After graduating with degrees in Art and Architecture from the University of Arkansas, Jerry practiced architecture in Fayetteville, AR, Newport News, VA and Memphis, TN. He returned to Arkansas in 1966 opening his architectural office in North Little Rock, AR in 1967, adding a Conway office in 1970. Always attracted to challenging work, in 1975 Jerry accepted the position of Arkansas' first State Architect, taking on the responsibility of establishing design criteria, writing construction standards for all State-owned buildings, and overseeing the hiring protocol of design professionals by State agencies. Jerry was in State government fifteen years-under five administrations-serving Governors David Pryor, Frank White and Bill Clinton. After retiring from public service, Jerry turned his boundless energy into a promising career in abstract art. Presenting a mixed medium of skillful inclusion, he wove a spiritual presence into each and every piece of his work. Jerry's professional leadership, vivid canvases, biting humor, and loving spirit will be missed not only by his family but also by his many friends and peers throughout the State of Arkansas, and beyond.



In consideration of safety issues linked to Covid-19, and valid concerns for the safety of Jerry's friends and family, there will not be a formal memorial service at this time. Additional information is available on the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home website. It is requested that any memorials for Jerry be directed to the Pickles Gap Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2 Pickles Gap Road, Conway, AR 72032.



The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the Conway Regional Medical Center, its outstanding medical staff, and to Drs. Robert Rook and Tyrone Lee for their excellent services and compassionate care in responding to our loved one's needs. May God continue to anoint these healing hands and compassionate spirits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store