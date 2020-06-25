Mr. Jerry W. Hartsfield, 69, of Conway, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born December 29, 1950 in Hope, Arkansas to Herbert and Wanda Cobb Hartsfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Judy Jackson; one nephew, Paul Jackson Jr.; brother-in-law, Bobby McGill and father-in-law, Fred Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pam Smith Hartsfield of Conway, AR; two sons, Chris Hartsfield of Little Rock, AR and Matt Hartsfield of Conway, AR; one daughter, Heather Hopper and Joseph of Conway, AR; seven grandchildren, Grace Anne, Collier, Parker, Tanner and Madison Hartsfield, Mallory and J.C. Hopper; one sister, Gail McGill of Nashville, AR; one brother-in-law, Paul Jackson of Magnolia, AR; mother-in-law, Georgia Smith of Magnolia, AR; two brothers-in-law, Brian Smith of Magnolia, AR and Craig Smith of Apex, NC; several nieces and nephews a host family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or through our website.
Visitation will be 2:00pm to 3:00pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope.
Graveside service will be 3:00pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
During this season of social distancing we also invite you to express your public condolences at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com or private Letters of Love at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com/page/letters-of-love.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.