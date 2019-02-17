Jerry Wayne Duncan, 70, of Damascus, went to be with the Lord, January 13, 2019. He was born April 16, 1948 in Quitman, Arkansas the second child of six children born to the late Jarrell and Johnnie Mae Duncan. Jerry was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Damascus. Those who knew Jerry know how passionate he was about his community and his family. Jerry had a love for antique cars, fishing, talking and visiting with his many friends at the old Gulf Station and at Jerry's Auto Sales. One of the things he loved most of all was driving around the farm checking his cattle. He was devoted, hardworking, and a loving husband and father. He was strong in his will and straight in his ways following good Christian standards and passing those ideals down to his children, grandchildren, and everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by everyone he touched. He led an exemplary life of the love described in Matthew 22: 39; "Thou Shalt love thy neighbor as thyself". Jerry's greatest joy was his Lord and Savior, and his greatest accomplishment and love, was his marriage of 52 years to his wife Glynda.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Glynda Duncan, two sons, Jeff (Angel) Duncan of Mayflower and Lonnie (Ginger) Duncan of Rabbit Ridge, seven grandchildren, Tyler Duncan, Tori (Philip) Biggers, Austin (Stephanie) Duncan, Dausen Duncan, Mason (Maranda) Duncan, Andrew Duncan, and Angelgrace Duncan, two greatgrandchildren, Everly Duncan and Wylie Biggers, two sisters, Linda (Loy) Bartlett and Paulette (Larry) Mayfield, three brothers, Danny Duncan and Mandy, Sammy (Donna) Duncan and Randy (Diana) Duncan, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00- 8:00PM Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Damascus. Burial will follow at Blackwell Cemetery in Bee Branch, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019