Jesse Lee McGraw, 60, of Conway, passed away February 25, 2019.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00am at True Holiness Saints Center, 198 Hwy 286 East, Conway, 72032
Visitation: Friday (Today), March 1, 2019, 12:00noon to 5:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home.
Committal service and final resting place: Ray Cemetery, Conway.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019
