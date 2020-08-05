1/1
Jessie W. Mullins Jr.
Jessie W. Mullins, Jr., 65, beloved daddy, son, poppy and friend passed away on August 2, 2020. He was known by "Bud" to those that knew him well and could always be found at Clawson's Truck Stop, when it was open. He was outspoken but if he liked you, he would do anything for you. He loved his two girls and grandkids more than his own life.
He is preceded in death by his dad Jessie W. Mullins, Sr.; step-mother Dortha Mullins; mother Norma Jean Carmichael and great-grandson Kaden Newberry.
Jessie leaves behind his daughters Angela Mullins-Wiley (Brian) and Jessica Mullins-Stone (Jeremiah); grandchildren Kamryn Miller, Kory Mullins, Easton Kelly, and Jayla Land; four great-grandchildren; a host of extended family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

