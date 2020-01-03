|
Jewel Chambers Hackett, age 90, of Conway, AR died peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 29, 1929 to Enos and Linnie Gober Chambers in Monticello, AR. Jewel graduated from Drew Central High School where she was a star basketball player and completed nursing school in Greenville, MS. She was happily married for thirty three years to John T. Hackett until his death in 1981. Jewel worked for Chicot Memorial Hospital and Clinic for many years. She also worked on the farm and was known as the "best tractor driver around." Jewel moved to Mayflower in 1995 and to Conway in 1998. Jewel was an avid fisherwoman and spent many hours on Lake Chicot and surrounding areas. She also played softball (third base) for many years and enjoyed league bowling. Although she had a very busy life, her Grandchildren always came first. She was a devout Christian and will be missed by all the lives she touched.
She is survived by three daughters, Judy Hackett Green (Bill) of Rogers, Linda Hackett Fairchild (Michael) of Conway and Donna Hackett Clifton (Norman) of Conway. She has six Grandchildren, Rhonda Glover Ridgway of Cabot, John "Tony" Fairchild (Roger) of Grass Valley, CA, Jeff Glover (Deja) of Fayetteville, Mickey Fairchild (Tammy) of Lonoke, Natalie Clifton Cates (Bradley) of Conway and Nathan Clifton of Ward. She has four Great-Grandchildren, Jackson Ridgway, Jonah Glover, Shea Glover and Olivia Cates. She is also survived by her sister Glenda Chambers Henry (James) of Wylie, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Jewel is preceded in death by her loving husband John T. Hackett; her parents Enos and Linnie Gober Chambers; three sisters, Beatrice DeMarco of California, Irma Peterson of California and Edith Swan of Monticello; two brothers, Erston Chambers of Texas and Joe Mac Chambers of Monticello.
Visitation will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Blvd., Conway, AR 72032 at 9:00am January 3, 2020 followed by the service at 10:00am. Burial will be at Portland Cemetery in Portland, AR at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations to
Arrangements by Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service of Lake Village, AR. Online guest book may be signed at www.griffinculpepper.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020