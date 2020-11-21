1/1
Jewell Baker
1932 - 2020
Jewell Barker, 88, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born September 22, 1932, in Gravel Hill, AR to Alf and Sarah Barker. Jewell was preceded in death by his brothers; Wynn Barker and Glenn Dale "Buck" Barker, and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his sisters, Sharon Harrison (Joe) and Adell Banister, brothers; James Barker and Lynn Barker (Ermelene) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Grays Cemetery, in the Gravel Hill community.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grays Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
