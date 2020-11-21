Jewell Barker, 88, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born September 22, 1932, in Gravel Hill, AR to Alf and Sarah Barker. Jewell was preceded in death by his brothers; Wynn Barker and Glenn Dale "Buck" Barker, and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his sisters, Sharon Harrison (Joe) and Adell Banister, brothers; James Barker and Lynn Barker (Ermelene) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Grays Cemetery, in the Gravel Hill community.
