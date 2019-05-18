Jimmie John "J.J." Magie, MD, 90, of Morrilton, died in his home on May 11, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1929, in England Arkansas to Albert and Rose Magie. He was a Korean War veteran. After completing his medical degree he was a general practice physician. In 1970 he opened his practice as an Ophthalmologist in Conway and Morrilton area until his retirement in 2018. He loved his work and he loved his patients.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Margaret Henry Magie; two sons, Jimmie John Jr. and David Hugh; one grandson, Stephen Kyle Magie Jr.; great-granddaughter, Sunni Elizabeth Roberson; four brothers Albert, Beauchamp; Cone, and Richard; and his friend of 18 years and fiancee Kathy Acton. He is survived by four sons and four daughters, Stephen (Becky) Magie, John (Judy) Magie, James (Nina) Magie, Louis (Vickey) Magie, Cynthia (Ted) Roberson, Rosie (Darrin) Roland, Sarah (Kevin) Koch, and Rebecca Magie. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and beloved patients. Pallbearers will be all of his grandsons.
Funeral services were held at All Souls Church in Scott, Arkansas on Thursday, May 16th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Larry Miller officiating. Visitation was at the Harris Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 15th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Interment was at Mulberry Cemetery in England, Arkansas by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Services Inc., 100 S. Cherokee St., Morrilton, AR 72110. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 18, 2019