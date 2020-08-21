1/
Jimmie Lee Bushnell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Lee Bushnell, 82, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born October 5, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to the late Charles and Marie (Voracek) Bushnell. Jimmie was also preceded in death by his sisters, Patsy Donahue, Joyce Patterson, and brother, Robert Lee Bushnell.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; wife of 59 years, Joyce L. (Hall) Bushnell; sons, Barry Lowry (Trina) of Exeter, CA, and Jeffery Bushnell of Conway, AR; daughters, Cynthia Mallett (Jimmy Don) of Conway, AR, and Jennie Marvel of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Brett L. Polk, Brannon L. Polk, Cody Marvel, Cory Marvel, Crystle Dusel (Joe) and Barry Lowry, Jr. (Heather); great-grandchildren, Bradley Dusel, Allison Dusel and Colt Lowry; sisters, Joan Parry of St. George, UT, Jackie Bradley (Stephen) of Richfield, UT, and Jeannette Clarke (Richard) or Provo, UT; brothers, Richard Bushnell of  Mission Viejo, CA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
General visitation will be 5:00 to 9:00pm with family present 6:00 to 8:00pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be Monday, August 24th, starting at 10:00am at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Vigil
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved