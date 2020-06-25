Jimmy B Wright Sr.
1946 - 2020
Jimmy B. Wright Sr. of Conway, AR went to meet his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2020. He was born November 19, 1946. Jimmy was a proud US Army soldier who served in the Vietnam War.
 
Jimmy is preceded in death by his Father Wayne, Mother Sadie, Wife Dorothy, Brother Kenneth, his Aunt and Best Friend Collean Johnson and son Jimmy Jr.
 
He is survived by sisters Dana (Gary) Kohrs and Mary (Keith) Kilpatrick; brother Coy, Daughters Teresa Chandler and Katherine Shook; cousin Amy (Kevin) Shafer with whom he shared a special bond and many other additional family and friends.
 
Funeral services will be held at the Conway Cowboy Church in Conway, AR on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded War Project or Conway Cowboy Church in his honor would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Conway Cowboy Church
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Leggett - Conway Funeral Home
1751 Dave Ward Dr
Conway, AR 72034
501-327-5000
