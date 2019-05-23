Jimmy L. Young, 58, of Twin Groves, AR, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. Jimmy was born April 13, 1961 in Conway, AR to James and Niner Young.
Jimmy Young attended Guy Perkins High School in Guy, AR. After graduation he began to work for IC Corporation in Conway, AR. He then worked for Evatt Construction in Vilonia, AR until his death.
At an early age Jimmy accepted Christ as his personal Savior and united with Solomon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a loyal member.
Jimmy married the love of his life, Bernice Rosbia Young on July 12, 1999. To this union two children were born.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Bernice Young; children, Nikkos Young , Tyra Young, and Jamal Harper; mother, Niner Ruth Young; sisters, Barbara (Jerry) McCray, Melissa Young and Betty Young, Brothers, Louis (Joyce) Williams, Morgan (Sharon) Young, Howard Young, Jerry (Redda) Young and Charles Young; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Solomon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Twin Groves, AR. Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Interment in Solomon Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 23, 2019