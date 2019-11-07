|
Lieutenant Commander Jimmy Frank Smith, US. Navy, (Retired.), age 85, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday November 3, 2019. He was born in Perry, Arkansas, the son of the late Verne and Omie Raney Smith.
He obtained a degree in chemical engineering from Oklahoma University and a Master of Science in Chemistry from the United States Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, from there embarking on a distinguished naval career as an ordnance engineer. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he taught science and math at Conway High School and followed that with a second career in quality control engineering for the manufacturing industry. He was a classically trained singer, lending his bass voice to many a church choir over the years. He also loved model railroading, landscaping, woodworking, and oil painting.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Louise Lovell Smith; a brother Wilburn Smith; and two sisters, Grace MacLean (Bob) and Betty Campbell (Herb).
He is survived by his children, Allison Smith Baker (Don) of Conway, AR; Brian Smith (Cindy) of Cottonwood, CA; and Charlotte Smith Eubank (Daniel) of Poplar Bluff, MO; along with three grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Hannah Smith, and Emma Eubank. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Virginia Smith (Wilburn) and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks is given to the staff at Stonebridge of Conway and Dr. Tyrone Lee.
Visitation will be Friday, November 8, from 12:00 to 2:00 at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home Chapel, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway AR, followed by a celebration of his life at 2:00. Burial with military honors will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery starting at 3:15pm in Conway, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019