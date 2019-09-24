|
Jimmy Dwayne Weldon, 56, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1962 in Little Rock, Arkansas to William and Bertha Caroline Weldon.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Caroline McCarty Weldon; grandparents, JB and Francis McCarty.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Marsha Weldon; children, Justin (Jolene) Weldon, Bridget (Justyn) Tucker, Larkin (Mandy) Petty, Jonathan (Carrie) Petty; grandchildren, Hunner Weldon, Jasper Weldon, Sophie Weldon, Kaitlyn Tucker, Lane Tucker, Kailey Petty, Jace Petty, Hadley Petty, and Kylee Petty; father, William Weldon; sister, Kimberly (Larry) Keesee; nephew, Prestion Kennedy; niece, Courtney Kennedy; cousins, Duwayne Weldon, Gaudiana Pollan; and numerous cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Service will be held at Needs Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00am with burial following to Needs Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019