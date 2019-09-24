Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Weldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Weldon


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Weldon Obituary
Jimmy Dwayne Weldon, 56, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1962 in Little Rock, Arkansas to William and Bertha Caroline Weldon.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Caroline McCarty Weldon; grandparents, JB and Francis McCarty.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Marsha Weldon; children, Justin (Jolene) Weldon, Bridget (Justyn) Tucker, Larkin (Mandy) Petty, Jonathan (Carrie) Petty; grandchildren, Hunner Weldon, Jasper Weldon, Sophie Weldon, Kaitlyn Tucker, Lane Tucker, Kailey Petty, Jace Petty, Hadley Petty, and Kylee Petty; father, William Weldon; sister, Kimberly (Larry) Keesee; nephew, Prestion Kennedy; niece, Courtney Kennedy; cousins, Duwayne Weldon, Gaudiana Pollan; and numerous cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Service will be held at Needs Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00am with burial following to Needs Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now