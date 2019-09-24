Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Jo Ann Hurley

Jo Ann Hurley Obituary
Jo Ann Hurley, 86, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born August 2, 1933 in Little Rock, AR to Howard and Ruth Jacoway. Jo Ann. was proceeded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of over 60 years, John Hurley, her children, Mark (Samantha) Hurley and Danna (Paul) Jones, grandchildren, Dennis (Julie) Jones, Robert (Misti) Jones, Maranda (Andrew) Copeland and Mitch (Bethany) Hurley, great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Jones, Hudson Jones, Sydney Jones, Jon Rilee Davis, Lakyn Freyaldenhoven, Loghan Hurley, Ellen Hurley and Jett Grissom.
Services will be private.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
