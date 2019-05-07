Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Anna Helton McCadden, 76, of Fort

Jo finished a short but fierce battle with reoccuring metastasized

Jo has moved on to continue her search for the perfect shell on new white sand beaches, the perfect drive down the middle of the fairway, a perfectly enjoyable jaunt to Europe with friends, the perfect book(s) to curl up and read or the perfect dog to spoil like Ginger, the last in a long line of "good dogs."

Jo was preceded in death by her parents Alec & Bea Helton of Eldred, IL, and sister Betty Wilson of Shat- tuc, IL Jo is survived by her husband Pete McCadden of Fort Smith, AR, sister Doris Pranger of White Hall, IL, daughters Laura Thomas (Mark) of Maumelle, AR & Carrie East (Steve) of Conway, AR, grandchildren Zeb Daniel (Steph) of Gastonia, NC, Amanda Moser (Derek) of Greenbrier, AR & Trey Daniel (Jessie) of Conway, AR, great-grandchildren Harper Daniel of Gastonia, NC, Mabrey & Rhodes Moser of Greenbrier, AR, and sev- eral cherished nieces and nephews. Also many neighbors and friends, particularly the Ben Geren Ladies Golf Club and the Village Harbor Garden Club.

Special thanks to Hospice Home Care (Little Rock), Mercy Hospital (Fort Smith), CHI St. Vincent Hos- pital (Little Rock & Sherwood), CARTI, Hope Lodge and everyone else who assisted, prayed or just listened through the last year. Thank you for all you did for our amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Per Jo's wishes she will be cremated with no memorial service at this time. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, as a way to honor Jo, please make donations to CARTI, Mercy Health Foundation, CHI St. Vincent Foundation or the cause of your choice.

Jo Anna Helton McCadden, 76, of Fort Smith , AR Oct 3, 1942 - March 5, 2019Jo finished a short but fierce battle with reoccuring metastasized breast cancer and passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock, AR.Jo has moved on to continue her search for the perfect shell on new white sand beaches, the perfect drive down the middle of the fairway, a perfectly enjoyable jaunt to Europe with friends, the perfect book(s) to curl up and read or the perfect dog to spoil like Ginger, the last in a long line of "good dogs."Jo was preceded in death by her parents Alec & Bea Helton of Eldred, IL, and sister Betty Wilson of Shat- tuc, IL Jo is survived by her husband Pete McCadden of Fort Smith, AR, sister Doris Pranger of White Hall, IL, daughters Laura Thomas (Mark) of Maumelle, AR & Carrie East (Steve) of Conway, AR, grandchildren Zeb Daniel (Steph) of Gastonia, NC, Amanda Moser (Derek) of Greenbrier, AR & Trey Daniel (Jessie) of Conway, AR, great-grandchildren Harper Daniel of Gastonia, NC, Mabrey & Rhodes Moser of Greenbrier, AR, and sev- eral cherished nieces and nephews. Also many neighbors and friends, particularly the Ben Geren Ladies Golf Club and the Village Harbor Garden Club.Special thanks to Hospice Home Care (Little Rock), Mercy Hospital (Fort Smith), CHI St. Vincent Hos- pital (Little Rock & Sherwood), CARTI, Hope Lodge and everyone else who assisted, prayed or just listened through the last year. Thank you for all you did for our amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.Per Jo's wishes she will be cremated with no memorial service at this time. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, as a way to honor Jo, please make donations to CARTI, Mercy Health Foundation, CHI St. Vincent Foundation or the cause of your choice. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close