Joan B. Hall, 92, a resident of Stella Manor of Russellville, AR, went to be with the Lord Thursday March 21, 2019. She was born November 6, 1926 in Greenbrier, AR to the late John P and Amy Brannan. Joan was preceded in death by husband, Joe Hall, daughter, Kathy Leach, sister, Tess Brown, brothers, Herman and Johnny Brannan and her parents.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, daughters, Carol (Aaron) South and Mary (Chuck) Bower, grandchildren, Jon (HJ) Casey, Carissa (Mike) Hart, Joey (Melissa) South, Amy Bower, Michael Bower, great-grandchildren, Dylan Hart, Evan Casey, Tyler Hart and Savannah South, Emily Rousey, Chace Rousey and Jace Kelly and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Funeral Services will be on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2:00PM at Grace Baptist Church, 1800 S. Knoxville, Russellville, AR. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Springhill Cemetery, Springhill, AR following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on line at or mailed to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090. The family would like to thank the staff at Stella Manor for the care and support that they gave to Joan and her family during this time.



Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

