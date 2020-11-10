Joe M. White, 76, of Conway, passed from this life on Friday, November 6, 2020.



He was born December 23, 1943, to the late Clarence T. White and late Mamie Hazel White, and was a lifelong Conway native. In 1962, he married Betty Sue Ward of Conway.



He was a 1961 graduate of Conway High School and 1966 graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA). He was general manager of United Motor Company for almost 30 years.



Joe served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Faulkner County Council on Aging board, and was a staunch supporter of the Pine Street Backpack Program. He served on the UCA Board of Trustees from 1984 through 1998 and has served for more than two decades on the First Security Bank - Conway Advisory Board.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue White; two daughters, Melissa Jerrell (Matthew) and Robin Voss (Chris); seven grandchildren, Matthew Fiddler (Ragen), Mallory Jo Thessing (Bart), Joe Voss, Willy Voss, Max Voss, Frankie Jerrell and Scotty Jerrell.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway, AR, under the direction of Roller McNutt Funeral Home.

