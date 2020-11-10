1/1
Joe M. White
1943 - 2020
Joe M. White, 76, of Conway, passed from this life on Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was born December 23, 1943, to the late Clarence T. White and late Mamie Hazel White, and was a lifelong Conway native. In 1962, he married Betty Sue Ward of Conway.

He was a 1961 graduate of Conway High School and 1966 graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA). He was general manager of United Motor Company for almost 30 years.

Joe served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Faulkner County Council on Aging board, and was a staunch supporter of the Pine Street Backpack Program. He served on the UCA Board of Trustees from 1984 through 1998 and has served for more than two decades on the First Security Bank - Conway Advisory Board.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue White; two daughters, Melissa Jerrell (Matthew) and Robin Voss (Chris); seven grandchildren, Matthew Fiddler (Ragen), Mallory Jo Thessing (Bart), Joe Voss, Willy Voss, Max Voss, Frankie Jerrell and Scotty Jerrell.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway, AR, under the direction of Roller McNutt Funeral Home.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 9, 2020
I was one of Joe's many student employees when he managed the UCA Student Center and bookstore. He was always calm and pleasant and I never saw him ruffled for any reason. I lost touch with him after that time. It's good to see he had such a productive and fulfilling life.
James Lachowsky
