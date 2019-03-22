Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Ralph Willis. View Sign

Joe Ralph Willis passed away peacefully at his home in Conway, Arkansas on Wednesday, March 13th surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born July 7, 1954 in Bastrop, Louisiana to the late Ralph and Betty Jo Newton Willis. The family moved to Camden, Arkansas where Joe Ralph grew up with friends that he kept for a lifetime and where he met his devoted wife, Denise Cagle Willis. He cherished his time with family and brought laughter to all with his unending sense of humor. He was a true friend to those who knew him, one that would stick closer than a brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on the golf course and watching his favorite teams, the Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Joe Ralph is survived by his wife Denise Cagle Willis; his sons, Jason Willis and wife, Meredith, and Joseph Willis; his daughter, Brandy Willis Schluterman and husband, Dr. Keith Schulterman; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; his sister, Betty Dale Willis Jeanes and husband, LTC (Ret) Bill Jeanes; and many nieces and nephews.



The family extends their sincere thanks to Dr. Araujo at MD Anderson, Dr. Mendelsohn at CARTI, Gwen, RN at Arkansas Hospice, and Leanna Richmond, his caregiver who was especially attentive and whom he loved like family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to MD Anderson at



Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, Arkansas.



