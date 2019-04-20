Joe Randal Bartee (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Randal Bartee.

Joe Randal Bartee, 76, Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away April 16, 2019. He was born September 7, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Joe Randal Bartee Sr. and Lula Marie Bartee. Private gathering will be at a later date.

Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.