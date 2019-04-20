Joe Randal Bartee, 76, Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away April 16, 2019. He was born September 7, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Joe Randal Bartee Sr. and Lula Marie Bartee. Private gathering will be at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Randal Bartee.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com.
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019