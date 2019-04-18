Joel Thompson, 73, of Conway, AR departed this life April 5, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Thompson.
He is survived by daughters, Sherry Thompson Matthews, Ursula Wright, and Armetha Ratliff; sisters, Mae Willie Jones and Gladys Thompson Waters; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce Street, Conway, AR. Visitation 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at AR State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Avenue in North Little Rock, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, Conway.
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019