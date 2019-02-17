John Arthur Collet Sr., 69 of Guy, AR went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, February 10th. He was born to the late Arthur Collet Jr., and Cynthia (Huey) Cook on March 12th, 1949.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, and brother, Micheal Collet.
He is survived by his only child, John Collet Jr. and fiancée, Kim McDowell; his sister, Sandra (Collet) Fallon; his brother, Larry Collet and wife, Brandi; his grandsons, Travis Collet, James Collet and wife, Cindy; honorary daughter, Stephanie Collet; several nieces and nephews; along with others he thought of as family.
John served in the Korean Conflict for the Army. In his later years he enjoyed taking his houseboat out to the marina.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058,
www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019