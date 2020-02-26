|
|
John Dale Sides Sr., 72, of Conway went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 24th, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1947 in Dexter, Missouri to John and Marie Sides.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Sides; one son, John David Sides; one brother, Dennis Thomason and two sisters, Thelma Gibson, Barbara Cowin.
John is survived by two sons, John D. Sides Jr., wife Melissa of Fremont, California, and Jonathan Sides, wife Ginger of Greenbrier, Arkansas; one sister, Rose Chitwood, husband Junior of Popular Bluff, Missouri; one brother, John Wesley Sides, wife Cindy of Decatur, Alabama; five grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, Sarah, Andrew, Colin; one great grandchild, Clayton Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Cove Chapel Church, 165 Cove Chapel Road, Springfield, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CLC Woodturning Program, 2200 Fort Roots Drive Building 170, North Little Rock, 72114, Attention: Michael Dobbs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020