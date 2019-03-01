Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On the morning of February 27, 2019, at the age of 90, John "John H." Henderson Jones left this world to meet his Savior, Jesus Christ and joined his beloved wife and many family and friends in a glorious homecoming.



Born in Centerville, Arkansas July 10, 1928, John H. was preceded in death by his parents Harley Hardin Jones and Zera Jane Henderson Jones; his wife, Jetta Faye Greene Jones; sisters, Maxine Jones (Milton) Pruitt, Nelldean Jones Keathley; and brother, Howard "Elmo" Jones.



John H. was a strong man of unwavering loyalty and was steadfast in his love for Christ and his family. He was an adoring husband and spent 40 years with his wife prior to her passing. He raised three children who loved him more than words can express. A gifted carpenter, he helped build numerous churches and was a faithful member of the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church for 25 years. Everyone who encountered John H. witnessed a role model of integrity, hard work, honesty and Christian values.



He was a natural leader, self-assured and could motivate anyone into action. John H. worked as the plant manager for Old Dominion Box Company in Little Rock, Arkansas for 28 years, retiring in 1998. Many of his "crew" became long-time friends who held him in the highest regard and remained in contact with him until his death.



His life wasn't without challenges, but even in his last days he gave God the glory for it all and repeatedly said "God has been so good to me". His father died when he was a teenager and he and his brother had to take on adult responsibilities providing for the family. In 1950 he was drafted into the United States



John H. derived great pleasure in spending time with his family and friends. He loved going to church, gardening, camping, hunting, watching his grandkids play ball and served the community of Mayflower faithfully on his daily "carport duty". He spent countless hours fellowshipping with friends at Smach's Country Kitchen where he was treated like family by owners Martha Caudle and Caroline Stroud. It was his home away from home and his adopted family.



John H. is survived by his three children, Patricia Jones Williams (Chuck), Randy Jones and Terry Jones (Tammy); 5 grandchildren, Cody Williams (Taylor), Caitlin Jones Kidwell (Sean), Riley (Roo-Roo) Jones, John Lucas Jones and Fayth Jones; 2 great-grandchildren, Peyton Kidwell and Cade Williams; 3 nephews, Billy Pruitt (Linda), Bobby Pruitt (Kim) and Ronnie Keathley (Nan); brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis Green (Joyce), Charles Green (Barbara Ann), and Marie Moore (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Drs. Parker Norris, Mary Shavers and Bart Throneberry for the many years of care and love they provided their father.



Services will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway Arkansas. Visitation with Family on Friday, March 1st from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and funeral Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019

