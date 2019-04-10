Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Luke Mimms, 19, of Petit Jean Mountain, passed away on April 6, 2019.



Born March 9, 2000, Luke was the son of John and Aimee (Ettman) Mimms and younger brother of Tyler Mimms, all of Petit Jean Mountain. He also leaves his grandparents, Jerry and Kaye (Tyler) Mimms of Conway and Jim and Ruth Ellen (Morris) Ettman of Petit Jean Mountain. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sue Ann Ettman.



A freshman student at UACCM and a 2018 graduate of Russellville High School, Luke is remembered as someone who could make everyone smile. He loved his friends in the Russellville Cyclone Band, his gaming buddies, and hanging out at the UACCM student center. He liked to share his video game achievements with his parents even when they didn't understand. His church family, at New Life Church-Conway, remember him as a dedicated usher and servant of God.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13th at New Life Church, 633 S. Country Club, Conway, Arkansas 72034.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Russellville Band Boosters "In Memory of John Luke Mimms", 92 Cagle Rock Road, Russellville, AR 72802. Online guest book:



