John Clayton Reedy of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Howe Reedy and his daughter Kay Atchley, son-in-law Billy Atchley, and 2 grandsons Logan Atchley and Connor Atchley, all from Greenbrier.
He was born February 23, 1943 in the Sharon community outside of Naylor AR (Faulkner County) to the late T.D. (Tom) Reedy and Noreen Graham Reedy.
John was a Baptist and was a member of Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
He served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged in January 1970.
John had many aunts and uncles and was one of 8 children, so he had a large family including his dear wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, many cousins, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all who he loved dearly.
John made many friends from his days in school, his work, and even through his last days. He kept many of his relationships current, by meeting with his Conway High School buddies every Monday morning at Julie's Sweet Shop, meeting with his Forestry friends for a monthly lunch, taking Mary on weekend trips with their friends and dinners with friends, and talking on the phone. John and Mary also loved their neighbors, who have become life-long friends.
His favorite place was anywhere as long as it was by Mary's side, who he said was the smartest person he ever met. But if he had to truly pick his most favorite place on the planet it would be down on Lake Ouachita at Mt. Harbor resort. Our family had many wonderful times there. He had many favorite pastimes, listening to music, traveling, woodworking, rebuilding cars (dreaming of rebuilding cars in his later years), mowing the yard and many others.
John spent the most of his working years with the Arkansas Forestry Commission as a Rural Fire Protection Coordinator. He helped form and organize many of the Rural Fire Department programs in the state of Arkansas. His main role was to work with the local volunteer fire departments to personally understand their needs, and then find the firetrucks and equipment that would best fill the need. He has received numerous awards of achievement from the state and has received many plaques and certificates of appreciation from rural fire departments across the state. He loved his work and always said his blood ran Forestry green.
John's family and friends will miss him greatly.
A memorial service will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 3:00pm, at Roller McNutt funeral home in Greenbrier AR, with visitation afterwards.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019