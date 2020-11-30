1/
John W. "Bill" Thessing
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. "Bill" Thessing, 70, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born October 6, 1950 in Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 21 years, Sherry A. Thessing, son, Patrick Thessing, daughter, Christyn Yost (Kevin), brothers, Fred (Nancy), Mark (Janet) and Dan Thessing (Janice) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was of the Catholic faith and a veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Army for 24 years and was later employed with the Conway Police Department for 28 years and retired as a Lieutenant. Bill enjoyed fishing and working on airplane models. Most of all, He loved spending time with his family. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 12pm to 1pm, Monday November 30th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, with funeral service following at 1pm. Interment will be at Rest Hills Cemetery in North Little Rock.
The family request that all who attend dress casual.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved