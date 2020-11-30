John W. "Bill" Thessing, 70, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born October 6, 1950 in Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 21 years, Sherry A. Thessing, son, Patrick Thessing, daughter, Christyn Yost (Kevin), brothers, Fred (Nancy), Mark (Janet) and Dan Thessing (Janice) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was of the Catholic faith and a veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Army for 24 years and was later employed with the Conway Police Department for 28 years and retired as a Lieutenant. Bill enjoyed fishing and working on airplane models. Most of all, He loved spending time with his family. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 12pm to 1pm, Monday November 30th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, with funeral service following at 1pm. Interment will be at Rest Hills Cemetery in North Little Rock.
The family request that all who attend dress casual.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway