Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Mahan


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wesley Mahan Obituary
John Wesley Mahan, 77, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, October 31, 2019. He was born December 11, 1941, in Bee Branch, to the late Odus and Mary Alice (French) Mahan. Johnny was also preceded in death by his wife, Clara (Mercer) Mahan; and two sisters.
Johnny worked at the Conway Human Development Center and retired after 27 years.
Johnny is survived by two sisters, Inez Epperson of Opello, AR, and Ruby Ash of Independence, MS.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Blackwell Cemetery in Bee Branch.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -