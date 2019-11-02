|
John Wesley Mahan, 77, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, October 31, 2019. He was born December 11, 1941, in Bee Branch, to the late Odus and Mary Alice (French) Mahan. Johnny was also preceded in death by his wife, Clara (Mercer) Mahan; and two sisters.
Johnny worked at the Conway Human Development Center and retired after 27 years.
Johnny is survived by two sisters, Inez Epperson of Opello, AR, and Ruby Ash of Independence, MS.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Blackwell Cemetery in Bee Branch.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019