Johnie L. Bearfield, 86, of Fayetteville, went to be with Lord Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born October 17, 1932 in Bay Springs, MS to the late J.M. and Winnie L. (Purvis) Stringer. Johnie was also preceded in death by her husbands, Paul L. Bearfield and Randall "Pete" Needham.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Paul M. Bearfield (Laurie) of Bald Knob; daughter, Phyllis Reddin of Fayetteville; sisters, Barbara Thornton (Dale) of Lewisville, TX, Wynona Hollister (Ron) of Abilene, TX; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Johnie was a pastor's wife, missionary, prayer warrior, and longtime church and ministry secretary. She loved coca cola and her favorite color was red. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, February 21st at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral services will be 1pm Friday at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifeword Media Ministries, 611 Locust St., Conway, AR 72034. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019