Johnnie Camp, 66, of Conway passed away February 12, 2019. He was the son of Bud and Wanda Camp. He is survived by his mother and sisters, Diane Wright of Conway and Elaine Rickett of Morrilton. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Tommy Camp. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Blackwell Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019