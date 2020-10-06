1/1
Johnnie L (English) Shofner
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie L. (English) Shofner age 96 of Damascus, AR, passed away, Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born to the late E. L. and Maggie Lee (Henry) English in Hatfield, AR, on February 23, 1924.
Johnnie Shofner was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Wolfe; three brothers, Robert, Eddie and Albert English; her husband, Weldon Shofner; one grandson, Greg Pruett, and one great-grandson, Rylan Trout.
Johnnie was loved very much by her family and friends who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; son, James (Debbie) Shofner; daughters, Ann (Larry) Clements, Jo Pruett and Jean Robertson. She had 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Spires Cemetery in Damascus, AR.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved