Johnnie L. (English) Shofner age 96 of Damascus, AR, passed away, Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born to the late E. L. and Maggie Lee (Henry) English in Hatfield, AR, on February 23, 1924.
Johnnie Shofner was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Wolfe; three brothers, Robert, Eddie and Albert English; her husband, Weldon Shofner; one grandson, Greg Pruett, and one great-grandson, Rylan Trout.
Johnnie was loved very much by her family and friends who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; son, James (Debbie) Shofner; daughters, Ann (Larry) Clements, Jo Pruett and Jean Robertson. She had 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Spires Cemetery in Damascus, AR.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway