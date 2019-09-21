Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
DeWitt Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Leibrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Leibrock


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Leibrock Obituary
Johnny Martin Leibrock, formerly of DeWitt, passed away on Sunday, September 15 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was born to John H. Martin and Minnie Lee Rasco Martin on January 18, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Lawrence (Buddy) Leibrock, Jr., and two brothers, John Rasco (Jack) Martin and Roy Lee Martin, and daughter-in-law Schyler Leibrock.

She is survived by a son, Scott Leibrock, and three daughters and their husbands Melanie and Bo Conner, Chris and Lyle Dent, and Susan and Dick Luebke, and her grandchildren Hayden Leibrock, Clint and Craig Conner, Wayne Dent, John O'Dell, Christi Obenshain, David and Brett Luebke, and Lesley Speller. She is also survived by seventeen great grandchildren.

She taught for many years in the DeWitt Public Schools. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of DeWitt, Mothers' Club, Mendelssohn Club, DeWitt Garden Club, and DeWitt Jaycettes.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the DeWitt Cemetery on Friday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. www.essexfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.