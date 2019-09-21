|
|
Johnny Martin Leibrock, formerly of DeWitt, passed away on Sunday, September 15 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
She was born to John H. Martin and Minnie Lee Rasco Martin on January 18, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Lawrence (Buddy) Leibrock, Jr., and two brothers, John Rasco (Jack) Martin and Roy Lee Martin, and daughter-in-law Schyler Leibrock.
She is survived by a son, Scott Leibrock, and three daughters and their husbands Melanie and Bo Conner, Chris and Lyle Dent, and Susan and Dick Luebke, and her grandchildren Hayden Leibrock, Clint and Craig Conner, Wayne Dent, John O'Dell, Christi Obenshain, David and Brett Luebke, and Lesley Speller. She is also survived by seventeen great grandchildren.
She taught for many years in the DeWitt Public Schools. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of DeWitt, Mothers' Club, Mendelssohn Club, DeWitt Garden Club, and DeWitt Jaycettes.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the DeWitt Cemetery on Friday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. www.essexfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019