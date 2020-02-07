Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Linn Green


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Linn Green Obituary
Petty Officer 2nd Class, Johnny Linn Green, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Georgia. He was born Tuesday, June 7, 1994, in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Charles and Charlotte Linn Green.
Johnny was a 2012 graduate of Quitman High School. He has spent the last seven years in the U.S. Navy as a sonar tech onboard the USS HOUSTON, USS HENRY M. JACKSON, USS RHODE ISLAND and USS ALASKA. Johnny was very athletic and intelligent. He loved hunting, fishing and hiking the peaks of Hawaii. Johnny was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin. He had a very special relationship with his grandparents and great-grandparents. He called his great-grandmother, Wanda Day, "My Day".
Johnny leaves many family and friends to cherish his memory including his parents, Charles and Charlotte Green of Greenbrier; brothers, George Green of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Bill Green (Janet) and their children, Blake and Kailey of Bennett, North Carolina; grandparents, Johnny and Donna Linn of Greenbrier; uncle, Chris Linn (Melanie) and sons, Quinton, Dylan, Colten and Jayden of Greenbrier; aunts and uncles, Judy Crownover (Jerry) and sons Seth and Zachery of Springfield, Missouri, Debbie Graves and daughters, Patricia and Glenda of Kennett, Missouri, Bill and Verna Day of Greenbrier, Rob and Helen Linn of Greenbrier and Nina Kirkpatrick of Conway.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Atlee Green, Jr. and Sue Blakney; great-grandparents, Garner and Connie Linn of Conway and Curtis and Wanda Day of Greenbrier, and uncles Joe Graves and Owen Day.
Family visitation will be 2:00-4:00pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral service will be Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Chaplain Jordan Ferris officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Springhill Cemetery.

Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -