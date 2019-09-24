|
Johnny Lemuel "J.L." Reed, 79, of Vilonia, AR, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born September 7, 1940, in Wynne, AR, to the late Thomas and Louise (Barnes) Reed. J.L. and his son, Johnny were owners and operators of Reed's Inc. for over 25 years. He was an avid deer hunter, loved dirt track racing, but more than anything he enjoyed working. He left his family with a legacy and a work ethic that will be remembered for generations. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
J.L. is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hazel (Witcher) Reed; son, Johnny (Kim) Reed of Vilonia; daughters, Lora (Henry) Williams of Vilonia and Lisa (Becky) Lachowsky of Conway; six grandchildren, Amber Williams, Tyler (Christin) Lachowsky, Ashley Lachowsky, Alli (Daniel) Whitehead, Alyssa (Rodney) Martin and Johnny "Tripp" Reed, III; seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn Lachowsky, Emily Crockett, Parker Lachowsky, Addison Lachowsky, Juliette Fleisher, James Fleisher and Dax Whitehead; six brothers, David (Fran) Reed of Wynne, AR, Thomas "Butch" (Margaret) Reed of Rochelle, IL, Gary (Helen) Reed, Charles (Teresa) Reed, Ricky (Karen) Reed and Terry Reed all of Wynne, AR; three sisters, Sue (John) Bedwell of Wynne, AR, Carol (Ronnie) Whitt of Jacksonville, TX and Tammy (Ricky) Posey of Morton, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Timothy Reed, and grandsons, Daniel and Joshua Lachowsky.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 767 Rocky Point Road, Conway, AR, 72032, or to Fair Oaks Assembly of God, 30 CR 505, McCrory, AR, 72101.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00am followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway, AR. Burial followed at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019