Jon Edwin Brockman


1973 - 2019
Jon Edwin Brockman Obituary
Jon Edwin Brockman, 46 of Conway, Arkansas passed away on December 28, 2019. He was born in Star City, Arkansas on July 8, 1973. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lori Neal. He is survived by his father, Lewis Brockman of Star City; and in-laws, Charles and Martha Neal of Ashdown. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
