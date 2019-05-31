Jon Travis Bozeman, age 46, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019. He was a son of Marsha Phillips of Conway and Dr. Jim Bozeman (Gail) of Salem. He was a people person, and most of his career was spent in serving the public at Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Penney's. Jon had a great sense of humor, and he loved to tell stories to entertain people. He was born in Little Rock and graduated from Central Arkansas Christian. He leaves behind his parents, his brothers Garrett and Devin Bozeman, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial service will be June 11th at 6 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Conway, Rev. Michael Himes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Victory Baptist Church.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 31, 2019