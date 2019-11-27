Home

POWERED BY

Services
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonny Bittinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonny Mac Bittinger


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonny Mac Bittinger Obituary
Jonny Mac Bittinger, 71, of Vilonia, died November 25 in Little Rock. He was born December 2, 1947, in Grady. He graduated from Grady High School and from Clinton Community College, Plattsburgh, NY. He served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Alta Bittinger of Grady, two brothers: Danny Lee Bittinger of Little Rock and Larry Green Bittinger of Metairie, LA, and one sister, Jean Dafford of Lafayette, LA.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Leep (Rob) of Panama City, FLA, and a son, Stacy Joe Blaise of Schenectady, NY; four granddaughters: Abigail Leep, Gabrielle Leep, Destiny Blaise (Shane Welch), and Johndra Blaise ; two grandsons: Tyler Blaise and Logan Cade Blaise; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill D. Bittinger of Winnsboro, SC, and Jerry Bittinger of Conway, and two sisters: Carol Felkins of Greenbrier, and Betty Jo Middleton (Howard) of Alexandria, VA; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas. His online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -