Jonny Mac Bittinger, 71, of Vilonia, died November 25 in Little Rock. He was born December 2, 1947, in Grady. He graduated from Grady High School and from Clinton Community College, Plattsburgh, NY. He served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Alta Bittinger of Grady, two brothers: Danny Lee Bittinger of Little Rock and Larry Green Bittinger of Metairie, LA, and one sister, Jean Dafford of Lafayette, LA.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Leep (Rob) of Panama City, FLA, and a son, Stacy Joe Blaise of Schenectady, NY; four granddaughters: Abigail Leep, Gabrielle Leep, Destiny Blaise (Shane Welch), and Johndra Blaise ; two grandsons: Tyler Blaise and Logan Cade Blaise; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill D. Bittinger of Winnsboro, SC, and Jerry Bittinger of Conway, and two sisters: Carol Felkins of Greenbrier, and Betty Jo Middleton (Howard) of Alexandria, VA; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas. His online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019