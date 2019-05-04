Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Dee Garrson Jr. View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Visitation 1:00 PM Crosspoint Baptist Church Greenbrier , AR View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Crosspoint Baptist Church Greenbrier , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Dee Garrison, Jr. of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born January 4, 1959 in Casper, Wyoming to the late Joseph Dee Garrison, Sr. and Wandeen C. Garrison. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dean Garrison.



Left to cherish his memory is Katie Garrison, they enjoyed 12 years of their lives together including 7 years of marriage, daughters, Jolie Kate and Randa Jo Litton (Chase), grandchildren, Colbie and Colten Litton, many Aunts and Uncles and his entire racing family.



Joe was a member of Crosspoint Baptist Church and was Owner/Operator of GRT Race Cars, Inc for 35 years. He enjoyed collecting racing memorabilia, restoring his 92 Ford and being at the racetrack with his drivers. Joe loved spending time with his family on the beach relaxing and especially being outdoors with Jolie Kate and his grandchildren. He was a very patriotic man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be at 1pm, Monday May 6th at Crosspoint Baptist Church in Greenbrier with funeral service following at 2pm. Pastor Matt Bagby will be officiating. Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jolie Kate Garrison Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 53, Greenbrier, AR 72058 or donations can be made at the Regions Bank Greenbier location or to the Crosspoint Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 153, Greenbrier, AR 72058. Online guest book:

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 4, 2019

