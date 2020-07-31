Joseph Fortier Sexson, 39, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin passed from this earth on July 8th 2020. Joe was born on May 2nd, 1981 in Findlay, Ohio.



Joe was kind hearted, sentimental, a fast friend and a good man. You could always count on Joe to make a room warm to friendship. He was a successful salesman; a charitable volunteer; and, a devoted son. He spent his early life in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Jenks High School. He then attended and graduated from the University of Montana, with honors, and was the proud president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduation, Joe devoted his efforts to the family business, Fortier, Inc. Joe earned the job of purchasing manager and running our largest national account. His successes were unmatched; and, we are all in his debt for his outstanding efforts. He also loved the city of Chicago and made it his home from atop the skyline. The view from his penthouse was one that you would not forget. Joe traveled the world, was a guest at the white house and lived this life as well as anyone could hope for.



Should you not have known our Joe, know this, at his best, he was unmatched and kind to his core. We miss him every day.



Joe is survived by his parents Charles B . Sexson II and Sharon E. Sexson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his brother, Charles B. Sexson III, his sister in law Erin M. Sexson, his two nephews Robert W. Sexson and C. Thomas Sexson all of Nichols Hills, Oklahoma; his aunt Florence M. Hackler of Indianapolis, Indiana; his uncle Andrew P. Cunningham and his aunt Suzanne F. Cunningham of German Town, Tennessee; his uncle Richard J. Maguire and his aunt Patricia A. Maguire of Boulder, Colorado; his aunt Barbara G. Fortier of Morrilton, Arkansas; his uncle Michel J. Fortier and aunt Gail V. Fortier of Punta Gorda, Florida; his cousin, R. David Fortier of San Jose, California; his cousin Mary Catherine Fortier of Wooster, Arkansas; and, his many other cousins that he sincerely loved.



Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a friend, be kind and do something great. Our fondest remembrances, may he rest in peace.

