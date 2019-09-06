Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joy Goff


1956 - 2019
Joy Goff Obituary
Joy Ann Goff, 63, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, September 3, 2019. She was born February 24, 1956, in Slayton, Texas, to the late Aloise and Lillie Ribitzki. Joy enjoyed watching sports, gardening, sewing and crafts. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.

Joy is survived by her husband of 16 years, William "Bill" Goff; son, Joseph Bryan (Heather Nicole) Ribitzki; daughters, Telina Dawn (Mark) Mahan and Tara Suzanne Goff (Shawn); granddaughter, Olivia Suzanne Stark; brother, Roy (Doris) Ribitzki and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter "Tony" Ribitzki.

Rosary will begin at 6:00PM Thursday, September 5, 2019, followed by visitation until 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019
