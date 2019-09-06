|
Joy Ann Goff, 63, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, September 3, 2019. She was born February 24, 1956, in Slayton, Texas, to the late Aloise and Lillie Ribitzki. Joy enjoyed watching sports, gardening, sewing and crafts. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.
Joy is survived by her husband of 16 years, William "Bill" Goff; son, Joseph Bryan (Heather Nicole) Ribitzki; daughters, Telina Dawn (Mark) Mahan and Tara Suzanne Goff (Shawn); granddaughter, Olivia Suzanne Stark; brother, Roy (Doris) Ribitzki and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter "Tony" Ribitzki.
Rosary will begin at 6:00PM Thursday, September 5, 2019, followed by visitation until 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019