Joyce Ann Fagala of Conway, Arkansas, passed from this life on April 13, 2020. Joyce was born August 8, 1939, to Willie Robert "Bennie" Speer and Hazel Florence Hunter in Seminole, Oklahoma. She is the oldest of nine children. On June 6, 1959, she married Charles "Dan" Fagala, of Cave Springs, Arkansas, who passed away November 19, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her mother and father, her first born child Sherry Lynn Fagala, and one brother Paul Douglas Speer (Phyllis).
She is survived by her daughter Mary "Janette" Willis (Gary) and her son Charles Dan "Danny" Fagala, Jr. (Robin); five grandchildren, Heather Thomas (Brian), Lauren Farris (Jonah), Kirby Willis (Taylor), Kelsey Sandefur (Jordan), and Kaylen Fagala; five great grandchildren, Kassidy Gray, Sadie Thomas, Finnegan Farris, Caroline Thomas, Savannah Sandefur, and another great grandchild to arrive in July; one sister Mary Ceren (Dale); six brothers, Don Speer (Carolyn), James Speer (Barbara), John Speer (Jan), Charles Speer (Linda), David Speer (Angie), and Ben Speer (Melissa).
Being the oldest of nine children, Joyce learned at an early age how to nurture and care for others. Growing up in a preacher and teacher's home, there were many opportunities for learning. She graduated from Potosi High School in Potosi, Missouri, and then attended Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas, where she met the love of her life. Music was woven all throughout her life and she enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was a gifted pianist and singer but never considered herself to be so. She was involved with several music groups while at CBC and made lifelong friendships there. She loved singing with her siblings and their voices blended together so beautifully. In the churches Dan pastored, she was almost always the pianist and was usually teaching a Sunday school class or a music class. She was employed as office manager at the Gravette Medical Clinic for many years and also Amark Engineering and Manufacturing in Gravette. At the time of her death, she was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greenbrier. While a resident at Village Park she attended Robinson Avenue Baptist Church in Conway. Her humble spirit and giving heart endeared her to all that she met and served with. Even in the last few years as her mind and memory were fading, she had a sweet spirit about her and touched the lives of those that cared for her.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers with special recognition to Melissa Hight at The Hight House, Village Park of Conway, Conway Regional Medical Center, and Kindred Hospice.
Memorials can be made to Central Baptist College Endowed Scholarship Fund Speer Family Scholarship, Lifeword, or Bethlehem Baptist Church.
General visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15th from 8 am to 5 pm at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 N Broadview St, Greenbrier, Arkansas.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, April 16th at 2 pm at Cave Springs Cemetery, Johnson Road, Cave Springs, Arkansas.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020