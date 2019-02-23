Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann (Carr) Mode. View Sign

Joyce Ann Mode, 61, of Guy went to be with the Lord, February 20, 2019. She was born June 22, 1957 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to Buel and Oleda Carr. Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, and being outdoors. Ann retired from Guy Perkins School as a secretary. She was preceded in death by her father, Buel Carr.



Ann is survived by her husband of 40 years, Keith Mode, two sons, Brad (Julie Moore) Mode and Brandon Mode, two daughters, Racheal Johnson and Laura Mode; three grandchildren, Ty and Hannah Sturgeon, and Peyton Mode; mother, Oleda Carr; brother, Wayne Carr; four sisters, Karla (David) Ward, Kathy (David) Guffey, Lesa (Delane) Gaither, Michelle (John) Ivy and many more family and friends.



A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Copperas Springs Baptist Church in Guy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ann's name to the .



